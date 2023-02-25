USD/IQD rate stabilized in Baghdad, edged higher in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions remain the same against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) in the markets of Baghdad and inched higher in Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 153,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154,000 and 152,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 152,700 and 151,700 IQD to 100, respectively.