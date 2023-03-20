USD/IQD rate softens in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 155900 IQD to 100.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 157000 and 155000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 156150 and 155150 IQD to 100.