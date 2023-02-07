USD/IQD rate records more decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 154000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

5000 dinars less than the opening rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155000 and 153000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 157500 and 157400 IQD to 100, respectively.