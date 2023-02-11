USD/IQD rate inches up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) hiked in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the USD recorded a rate of 150,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 2,500 IQD above Thursday'ss rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,500 and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

The USD selling and buying rates in Erbil opened at 152,400 and 152,300 IQD to 100, respectively.