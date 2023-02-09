USD/IQD rate inches up in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) hiked in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 148,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 3,000 IQD above Wednesday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,000 and 147,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 151,000 and 150,900 IQD to 100, respectively.