USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2023-10-29T09:10:21+00:00
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 161, 200 IQD to 100, IQD below Saturday.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 162,250 and 160,250 IQD to 100, respectively.
In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 160,300 and 160,200 IQD to 100, respectively.