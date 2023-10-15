USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the forex markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 159,850 IQD to 100, 550 IQD below Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 160,750 and 158,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 160,200 and 160,100 IQD to 100, respectively.