USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 153900 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155000 and 153000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates reached 154900 and 153900 IQD to 100, respectively.