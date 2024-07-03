USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at an opening rate of 148,500 IQD to 100, 650 IQD above yesterday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,500 and 147,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 148,300 and 148,200 IQD to 100, respectively.