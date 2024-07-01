Dollar prices edge higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar climbed in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates rose with the opening оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,650 dinars for every 100 dollars. The Sunday’s rates were 147,250 dinars per 100 dollars.

In exchange stores in Baghdad, the selling rate was 148,500 dinars for every 100 dollars, while the buying rate was 146,500 dinars.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,450 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,350.