USD/IQD rate edged lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 159000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 160000 and 158000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 161500 and 161400 IQD to 100, respectively.