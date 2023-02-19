USD/IQD rate drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 149600 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150500 and 148500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 150700 and 149700 IQD to 100, respectively.