USD/IQD rate drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-20T08:47:27+0000
USD/IQD rate drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148750 and 147750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 148450 and 148350 IQD to 100.

