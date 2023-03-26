USD/IQD rate declines in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) plummeted to a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 154450 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155500 and 153500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 155150 and 154150 IQD to 100.