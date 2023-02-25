USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 152,300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 700 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,500 and 151,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 152,700 and 151,700 IQD to 100, respectively.