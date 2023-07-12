USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil Economy U.S. dollar 2023-07-12T14:21:14.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,850 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 150 IQD below the opening rate this morning.The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,750 and 146,750 IQD to 100, respectively.In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 148,150 and 148,100 IQD to 100, respectively.