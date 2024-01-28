USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 151,050 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,000 and 150,000 IQD to 100, respectively.