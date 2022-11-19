Report

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-19T16:39:55+0000
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148,300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 148,450 and 148,3750 IQD to 100.

