USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 146,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 146,750 and 145,750 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.