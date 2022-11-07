Report

USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-07T14:49:28+0000
USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 146,875 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 175 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 147,500 and 146,500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

