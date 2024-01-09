USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 153,700 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 200 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154,750 and 152,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 153,450 and 153,350 IQD to 100, respectively.