USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, Erbil Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday. Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 151,600 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 200 IQD below the opening rate this morning. The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,500 and 150,500 IQD to 100, respectively. In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 151,700 and 151,600 IQD to 100, respectively.