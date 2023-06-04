USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, Erbil Economy U.S. dollar 2023-06-04T15:01:17.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,350 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 500 IQD below the opening rate this morning.The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,000 and 146,000 IQD to 100, respectively.In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 147,750 and 147,650 IQD to 100, respectively.