USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, higher in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad, but Lower in Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 160,250 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 250 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 160,750 and 158,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 160,950 and 160,900 IQD to 100.