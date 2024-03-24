USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148,150 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 550 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,150 and 147,150 IQD to 100, respectively. In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 148,200 and 148,100 IQD to 100, respectively.