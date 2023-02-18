USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 150,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 750 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 151,500 and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 151,000 and 150,000 IQD to 100, respectively