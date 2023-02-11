USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a rate of 149000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150000 and 148000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 151500 and 151400 IQD to 100, respectively.