USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 162,700 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 300 IQD lower than the opening rate.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 164,000 and 162,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 163,500 and 163,000 IQD to 100, respectively.