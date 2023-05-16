USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil Economy U.S. dollar 2023-05-16T14:17:57.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 146000 IQD below the opening rate this morning.The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146000 and 144000 IQD to 100, respectively.In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,600 and 145,500 IQD to 100, respectively.