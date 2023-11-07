USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil
2023-11-07T13:59:12+00:00
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 165,250 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 750 IQD below the opening rate this morning.
The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 166,250 and 164,250 IQD to 100, respectively.
In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 165,400 and 165,300 IQD to 100, respectively.