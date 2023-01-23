USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 158,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 4300 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 159,000 and 158,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 160,500 and 160,475 IQD to 100.