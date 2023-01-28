USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad, but lower in Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 162,200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 163,000 and 161,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 162,700 and 162,675 IQD to 100, respectively.