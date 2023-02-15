USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News agency correspondent said that the USD exchange transactions in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges closed at a rate of 153,000 IQD to 100, 2000 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 154,000 and 152,000 IQD for 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 155,750 and 154,750 IQD to 100, respectively.