USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 161,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 162,000 and 160,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 162,000 and 161,950 IQD to 100, respectively.