USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rebounded today in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil following a sharp drop yesterday, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 3,500 above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,500 and 149,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 151,500 and 151,400 IQD to 100, respectively.