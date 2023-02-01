USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed again in the markets of Baghdad Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 168500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 169000 and 167000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 168750 and 168725 IQD to 100, respectively.