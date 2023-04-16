USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil Economy U.S. dollar 2023-04-16T14:44:04.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 144,100 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 400 IQD above the opening rate this morning.The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 145,000 and 143,000 IQD to 100, respectively.In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 144,000 and 143,000 IQD to 100.