Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-11-21T14:58:37+0000
USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148,800 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 200 IQD above Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 149,250 and 148,250 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan region, the selling and buying rates of the USD settled at 148,800 and 148,700 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-10-16 07:42:57
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-25 16:30:06
USD/IQD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Saturday

Date: 2021-12-18 15:10:26
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Saturday

USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

Date: 2022-09-06 08:11:19
USD/IQD exchange rate slumps in Baghdad, Erbil

USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

Date: 2022-05-07 17:24:47
USD/IQD closes lower in Baghdad

USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

Date: 2022-11-14 15:25:28
USD closes slightly higher in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-28 08:35:34
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD/IQD exchange rate stabilized in Baghdad

Date: 2022-08-10 07:48:56
USD/IQD exchange rate stabilized in Baghdad