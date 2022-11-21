USD/IQD rate closes higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 148,800 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 200 IQD above Saturday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in the parallel market of the Iraqi capital settled at 149,250 and 148,250 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan region, the selling and buying rates of the USD settled at 148,800 and 148,700 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.