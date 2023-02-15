USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News agency correspondent said that the USD exchange transactions in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges closed at a rate of 155500 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 156500 and 154500 IQD for 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 155250 and 154250 IQD to 100, respectively.