USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a higher rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD reached a rate of 162000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 162500 and 161500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 162600 and 162575 IQD to 100, respectively.