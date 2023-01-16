USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 157300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157750 and 156750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 157500 and 157475 to 100.