USD/IQD rate climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD opened at a rate of 170000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 171000 and 169000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 170500 and 170475 IQD to 100, respectively.