USD/IQD inches higher at the closure

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 156,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,450 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 155,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 157,000 dinars and bought it at 156,000 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 156,250 dinars and buying prices at 156,200 dinars.

Speaking to Shafaq News, economist Kaweh Sheikh Ahmad linked the recent rise to broader political and security pressures in the region, particularly developments in Lebanon and the prospect of an Iranian response, both of which have deepened uncertainty in already volatile markets.

‘’Currency movements were also influenced by Iraq’s rollout of the ASYCUDA unified customs system at border crossings,’’ he added, arguing that some traders initially sold dollars to buy dinars, expecting customs payments to be settled in local currency. However, ''delays and partial implementation of the system disrupted those expectations,'' fueling renewed volatility in currency trading.