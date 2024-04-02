USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil upon market closure

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose in Baghdad and Erbil as the stock exchange closed on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges in Baghdad, recorded 147,700 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in exchange shops reached 148,750 IQD, while the buying price was 146,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 147,650 IQD per $100, and the buying price stood at 147,550 IQD per $100.