USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil on Saturday

Shafaq News /The exchange rates of the US dollar rose on Saturday morning in Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya main stock exchanges recorded 147,600 IQD per $100.

Exchange shops in Baghdad registered a selling price reaching 148,750 IQD, while the buying price stood at 146,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the exchange shops does not operate on official holidays. However, the selling price reached 147,400 IQD, while the buying price was 147,200 IQD per $100.