USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-18T08:16:37+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) increased in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100, 100 IQD above Thursday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148,100 and 148,000 IQD to 100 USD.

