USD/IQD exchange rates steadies in Baghdad, contracts in Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-06T08:17:57+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates steadies in Baghdad, contracts in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,325 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,750 and 147,750 IQD, respectively.

In Kurdistan's capital city, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates slightly dropped to 148,300 and 148,100 IQD to 100, respectively.

