USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the markets of Baghdad and dropped in Erbil, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 146400 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147000 and 146000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling rates stood at 146350 and 146000 IQD to 100, respectively.