Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-28T08:35:34+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the markets of Baghdad and dropped in Erbil, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 146400 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147000 and 146000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD buying and selling rates stood at 146350 and 146000 IQD to 100, respectively.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Date: 2022-02-02 07:54:22
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-28 14:57:40
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-20 08:11:16
USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Thursday

Date: 2021-12-16 15:21:17
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Thursday

USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-01-09 07:50:02
USD/IQD exchange rates inched up in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2022-02-02 15:31:40
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD rests at Saturday morning's rates

Date: 2021-10-30 14:37:25
USD rests at Saturday morning's rates

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-23 07:28:31
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil