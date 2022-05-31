Report

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-31T07:49:45+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, May 31, the U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the markets of Baghdad.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harthiya exchanges are trading the USD at 148400 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 149000 and 148000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148500 and 148300 IQD to 100 USD.

