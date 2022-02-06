Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-06T08:14:57+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100, 50 IQD above Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 148,000 and 147,900 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.

related

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-05 15:03:51
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-23 16:14:43
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-30 14:54:36
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-15 14:54:12
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Thursday

Date: 2022-01-06 15:31:08
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Thursday

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-28 14:57:40
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

Date: 2022-01-31 08:27:33
USD/IQD exchange rates stabilize in Baghdad and drop in Erbil

USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Thursday

Date: 2021-12-16 15:21:17
USD/IQD exchange closes at the morning rates on Thursday